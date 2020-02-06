The 1975 only make long albums, and from a tracklist standpoint, Notes On A Conditional Form will be the longest of all. The upcoming LP clocks in at a whopping 22 tracks — no wonder they’ve pushed back the release date so many times! So far we’ve heard four of them: the self-titled opener (featuring a Greta Thunberg speech), the raucous “People,” the gently skittering “Frail State Of Mind,” and the joyously gleaming “Me & You Together Song.”

The album also includes a tune called “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” We know this because, as Billboard points out, Matty Healy debuted the song in acoustic form at an Australian brushfire relief benefit Tuesday at the Metro Theatre in Sydney (after previously giving it a reading on his Instagram story last December). Seated on a couch, Healy sang, “I’m in love with Jesus Christ, he’s so nice/ I’m in love I’ll say it twice/ I’m in love.” The lyrics continue, “I’m in love but I’m feeling low/ For I’m just a footprint in the snow/ I’m in love with a boy I know/ But that’s a feeling I can never show.”

Watch fan-made footage of the performance below.

Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America pic.twitter.com/AeSPDWsS6o — SARAH | Ugh! (@andthe1975) February 4, 2020

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 4/24 on Interscope/Dirty Hit.