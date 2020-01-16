The rollout for the 1975’s forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form has been long. I mean, it’s been really, really long if you consider it was first announced alongside its predecessor, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, back in May of 2018. At the time, A Brief Inquiry was slated for release before the end of 2018, which happened, and Notes On A Conditional Form was going to follow in May of 2019, which did not happen. But now we’re finally getting close, even if we did just find out we’ll have to wait a bit longer than expected once more.

Earlier this week, Matty Healy took to Instagram Live to inform fans that the release date of Notes had been pushed back from 2/21 to 4/24. He seemed to attribute it to the physical realities of making records, so the good news is it would seem that the album is, at least, indeed finished. And in addition to announcing the imminent arrival of “Me & You Together Song,” the new single that the 1975 have just premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC show, he also promised there’d be three more songs out, one each month, before Notes On A Conditional Form finally arrives. That means we will have heard a whole seven cuts from the album, spanning from last July to this April! Good thing it’s 21 tracks and there’ll still be plenty to dig into.

In the meantime, we have a new 1975 song right now. Following the latest reinterpretation of “The 1975,” the caustic and shocking “People,” and the gorgeous melancholy skitter of “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song” is yet another left turn, if each song sounding like it’s from a different set of genre DNA still counts as a left turn for the 1975.

This time around, the 1975 are trying on a shimmery, autumnal pop sound that feels like it could’ve soundtracked the credits of some ’90s rom-com about twentysomethings in the city. (Part of it also feels related to the post-Britpop vibes the band tried on for A Brief Inquiry’s “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes).”) And as you might expect by its title, the song seems to catalog navigating relationships and longing, Healy singing about being “in love with her for ages.” Check it out below.

The 1975 have also announced some extensive tour plans. Most dates have Phoebe Bridgers opening.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

05/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/29 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall At Live! Casino And Hotel

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/09 – Miami, FL Bayfront @ Park Amphitheater

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 4/24 via Interscope/Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.