Christelle Bofale – “Miles”

Christelle Bofale impressed us with her debut Swim Team EP last year — it made our 25 Great EPs From 2019 list — and today the Austin-based musician is back with a lovely new track, “Miles.” Over relaxing and ruminative guitar strums, Bofale asks hard-to-answer questions about time and distance and the lack of urgency she sees for the world around her. “Oh my god, where are going? And oh my god, what have we here?” she sings. “Seems like nobody’s scared enough, seems like nobody cares enough.” Listen below.

“Miles” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.