Public Practice – “Compromised”

Public Practice, the Brooklyn post-punk band born from the ashes of Drew Citron’s indie-pop project Beverly and punk outfit WALL, have officially announced their debut album. Gentle Grip, the follow-up to their 2018 EP Distance Is A Mirror and last year’s “Disposable” b/w “Extra-Ordinary” single, will be out out in May via Wharf Cat. And today, they’re sharing its extremely catchy lead single “Compromised.”

“’Compromised’ deals with the moral gymnastics that many of us struggle with daily just to be a human in this world,” frontman Sam York explains. “How do we balance our desire for material pleasures with our need to be seen as moral and good? What’s more important, the shoe or where it came from? How it was made or how it looks? I am no shining example and I struggle with this constantly.”

The music video for “Compromised” was directed by Josie Keefe and Jonny Campolo. “Inspired by luscious lips, dazzling eyes and manicured hands of the past, we recreated layouts, postures, and makeup techniques from vintage cosmetic advertisements,” they say. “The video splits the body into eyes, lips, and hands — bringing the artwork of Public Practice’s music to life.” Watch, listen, and check out Public Practice’s upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Moon”

02 “Cities”

03 “Disposable”

04 “Each Other”

05 “Underneath”

06 “See You When I Want To”

07 “My Head”

08 “Compromised”

09 “Understanding”

10 “Leave Me Alone”

11 “How I Like It”

12. Hesitation

TOUR DATES:

03/13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ A Place To Bury Strangers (New Colossus Fest)

03/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ The Automatic and Shopping

04/04 Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle, w/ Parquet Courts

04/05 Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall w/ Parquet Courts

05/04 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

05/05 London, UK @ Electrowerks

05/06 London, UK @ Rough Trade East (evening instore)

05/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes

05/08 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club, w/ Bambara

05/09 Glasgow, UK @ KNice N Sleazy,

05/10 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/12 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/13 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

05/14 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

Gentle Grip is out 5/14 via Wharf Cat Records.