Sorry – “Snakes”

It feels like we’ve been looking forward to Sorry’s debut album for a long time. One of its highlights, “Starstruck,” came out way back in November of 2018, the same year we named them a Band To Watch. The rollout really started last October, though, with the excellent “Right Round The Clock“; soon, “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” and “More” followed, along with further details about that debut, 925. The album’s finally just about a month away, and as we get closer the band has returned with another preview.

The latest single from 925 is “Snakes,” and in a way this one also has a long history — an earlier version of the song appeared on their first mixtape, Home Demo​/​ns Vol I, which came out in late 2017.

Like many of Sorry’s songs, there’s a kind of broken-down intricacy to “Snakes.” It begins languid and burnt, until Asha Lorenz’s vocals start to conjure the song into life, a more coherent momentum building up around her. It’s another look at the bleary world of 925, and if this and Sorry’s other singles are an indication, this is going to be a hell of a debut album. It also comes with a video that features, appropriately enough, a very large snake. Check it out below.

925 is out 3/27 via Domino. Pre-order it here.