Sorry – “More”

We’ve been excited about the malleable UK indie group Sorry for quite some time now. Back in the middle of 2018, we named them a Band To Watch — a couple months later, they also popped up on our lists of the year’s best new bands and best EPs. They were exciting from the start, and anticipation for a full-length statement from them was only further stoked over a series of singles last year, including “Jealous Guy,” “Right Round The Clock,” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.” Along the way, the band began teasing a debut album called 925. And today, we finally know more about it.

925 will arrive in late March via Domino. Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, the core duo behind Sorry, teamed up with co-producer James Dring to make it. (Dring’s credits include work with Gorillaz and Nilüfer Yanya.) A press release notes that the band were influenced by “everything from Hermann Hesse to Aphex Twin,” and promises the same kind of shape-shifting and adventurousness that has characterized Sorry since we first got to know them. 925 features some of last year’s singles — “Right Round The Clock” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” — alongside another 11 tracks. Amongst those is “More,” the new single that Sorry released with the announcement.

“More” is a frazzled, fuzzed-out song that might be the most direct of the bunch we’ve yet heard from 925. There’s a pop song in here somewhere, especially as Lorenz deadpans her litany of “I want more and more and more” in different forms across the track. But this is Sorry we’re talking about, so the various pieces are rearranged and distorted; even at their most conventional there’s something skewed about their writing and performance. It’s accompanied by a video, for which Lorenz once more teamed up with frequent Sorry collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander. Check it out below, along with tracklist and tour date details.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Right Round The Clock”

02 “In Unison”

03 “Snakes”

04 “Starstruck”

05 “Rosie”

06 “Perfect”

07 “As The Sun Sets”

08 “Wolf”

09 “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”

10 “Heather”

11 “More”

12 “Ode To Boy”

13 “Lies (Refix)”

TOUR DATES:

02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd

02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s

02/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles

02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar

02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

02/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD

03/12 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

03/17-03/21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival

05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

CREDIT: Sam Hiscox

925 is out 3/27 via Domino. Pre-order it here.