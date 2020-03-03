Sonic Boom – “Just Imagine”

In recent years, Peter Kember — formerly of Spacemen 3 — has carved out a lane for himself as a producer for famous indie aughts bands. He worked with Beach House on their magnificent 2018 album 7, he collaborated with Panda Bear on Tomboy and Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and he helped out on MGMT’s 2010 album Congratulations.

Under his own Sonic Boom moniker, he’s been a bit less active. In 2018, he teamed up with No Joy for an impressive EP, but otherwise the last solo album he put out was 30 years ago with 1990’s Spectrum.

But that’s all about to change because Kember has just announced that a new Sonic Boom album, All Things Being Equal, is coming out in June. Today, he’s sharing its kaleidoscopic lead single, “Just Imagine,” which honestly sounds a little bit like all of the different acts he’s worked with over the last decade mashed up into one textural groove.

Listen to it below.

All Things Being Equal is out 6/5 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.