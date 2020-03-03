Woods – “Where Do You Go When You Dream”

Woods are an indie rock institution. Although the New York psych-folk band haven’t released an album since 2017’s Love Is Love, they’ve remained an active presence via the members’ endless list of extracurriculars. Most significantly, the Woods braintrust backed up the late David Berman on last year’s Purple Mountains LP. Woods also teamed with Dungen for a collaborative EP recorded at the Marfa Myths festival, and the members continue to hold down many side projects and production gigs as ever, to say nothing of the steady stream of quality releases on their Woodsist label.

Now it’s finally time for a new proper Woods album. This May the band will release Strange To Explain, the 99th Woodsist release and the first Woods LP since some major life changes for core members Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere. The former became a father, while the latter moved to LA, turning Woods into a bicoastal operation for the first time. They sound as locked-in as ever on lead single “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” (There is no Billie Eilish connection that I know of.)

Watch an animated video by keyboardist John Andrews below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Next To You And The Sea”

02 “Where Do You Go When You Dream?”

03 “Before They Pass By”

04 “Can’t Get Out”

05 “Strange To Explain”

06 “The Void”

07 “Just To Fall Asleep”

08 “Fell So Hard”

09 “Light Of Day”

10 “Be There Still”

11 “Weekend Wind”

Strange To Explain is out 5/22 on Woodsist. Pre-order or pre-save it here.