Watch Kim Gordon’s PSA For Bernie Sanders

At this point, it’s no surprise when a musician comes out in support of Bernie Sanders. In recent months, everyone from Bon Iver to Vampire Weekend to the Strokes to Soccer Mommy to Ratboys, and more, have played his rallies. Zola Jesus was riding for him long before her cousin Amy Klobuchar dropped out; Jeff Mangum made a rare statement saying “bernie is punk.” Public Enemy, or at least a version of Public Enemy, just played another rally last night (which also kind of broke up Public Enemy?). And now, Kim Gordon is the latest to encourage people to get out and vote for Bernie.

Unfortunately, Gordon will not be bringing experimental noise to a Sanders rally near you, or at least not yet. Instead, just in time for Super Tuesday, Gordon has shared a … fairly unique PSA. In a video spoofing daytime home cooking programs, Gordon stands in a kitchen hosting a show called What’s Cooking America? With Kim Gordon. She takes several signs emblazoned with key Sanders and/or progressive causes — Medicare For All, cancelling student debt, etc. — and places them into a bowl, which turns into a weird goop which comes out of the oven as … a cake with Bernie’s name on it!

Along the way there’s an informative reminder of all the primaries going down, encouraging people to get out and cast a vote. Check it out below.