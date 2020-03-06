Hannah Georgas – “That Emotion”

Over the course of the last decade, the Canadian songwriter Hannah Georgas has earned a lot of accolades in her home country. Along the way, she caught the ear of Aaron Dessner, and she wound up spending much of last year in the National’s touring band for their I Am Easy To Find shows. But before that, she and Dessner had already started working together at Dessner’s studio in upstate New York, resulting in new work from Georgas that will presumably be out soon via her new homes at Brassland and Arts & Crafts.

Today, we’re hearing the first preview of those sessions, Georgas’ new single “That Emotion.” In a press release, Georgas spoke about how working with Dessner changed her approach a bit. “Aaron and I agreed the production needed to bring out the truth in my voice,” she explained. “I always felt happy with my songs but during these sessions we found something else — musically a new warmth and depth and, vocally, a delivery that is more raw and expressive, allowing the emotion of each song to shine through.”

Georgas also shared some thoughts on the meaning behind the song:

This song is a portrait of one particular way that emotions can build up inside. You’re going through the motions, suppressing how you really feel, and pretending things are ok — but your body knows… that deep down life and worry can weigh you down in ways your head might not acknowledge. This song was inspired by the feeling of hiding emotions you would like to express but feeling alone.

Musically, “That Emotion” is a soft but insistent song, a meditation that subtly hints at that feeling of emotions starting to pile up and surface. There are some very Dessner-esque guitar flickers that dance around the track, but Georgas’ voice is certainly the highlight, a calming force even as she considers a more disoriented headspace. Check it out below.