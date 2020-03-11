Georgia Maq – “Cold Summer”

Late last year, Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq released her debut solo album, Pleaser, which found her teaming up with fellow Australian Katie Dey for a collection of dance-inflected tracks. Today, she’s back with another new song, “Cold Summer,” which is more in line with the heart-on-sleeve melancholy of her main band.

Punctuated by some strings, Maq emotes over an acoustic guitar about an all-consuming tenderness. She manages to work in a reference to the infamous 2015 dress: “I need to tell you what I saw, I’m blinded by belief/ You keep seeing white and gold but it’s all black and blue to me,” she sings, bringing it back to the track’s central refrain: “Except for you/ I wanna be crushed by you.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://georgiamaq.bandcamp.com/track/cold-summer" target="_blank">Cold Summer by Georgia Maq</a>

“Cold Summer” is out now.