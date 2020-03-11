Fenne Lily – “Hypochondriac”

Bristol singer-songwriter Fenne Lily self-released her debut album On Hold two years ago and has been building steam ever since, including stints opening for Lucy Dacus and Andy Shauf in North America. Now the 23-year-old has become the latest signing to the esteemed Dead Oceans label. Along with this week’s announcement comes a new song, “Hypochondriac,” that ably demonstrates Lily’s appeal. Breezy and uptempo yet tempered by trembling melancholy, it reminds me of Feist, Sharon Van Etten, and other NPR-friendly indie royalty.

In a press release, Lily writes:

The song’s theme was realised immediately; pressure to feel enough but not too much in a time of hyper connectivity, plus a personal reminder to be accountable for and have agency over the part of me that gravitates towards meltdown. It’s the first in a collection of tracks addressing myself as both the cause of and solution to my anxieties, as well as a shift in attention from predominantly relationship-based writing to a more self-reflective dialogue.

“Hypochondriac” is out now on Dead Oceans. What a time to release a song called “Hypochondriac.”