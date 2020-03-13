Orion Sun – “Lightning”

A couple weeks from now, Philly singer Tiffany Majette will release her debut album as Orion Sun. Hold Space For Me has already yielded a couple quality singles in the languid psychedelic soul track “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)” and the shoegaze R&B gem “Coffee For Dinner,” which has gone low-key viral on Spotify. Today Majette shares a third single from the album, and it may be the best yet.

“Lightning” is a tripped-out, retro-futuristic ballad that fleshes out its incredibly smooth groove with samples, melodious drone, and jazzy piano flourishes. “Lightning struck the house that we used to live in,” Majette sings. “It ain’t our home no more/ Just a property building with new tenants.” In a press release, she explains, “This song is the beginning of the journey which talks about losing my childhood home and being thrust into homelessness while also losing relationships and trying not to lose myself as well in the process. It was a very confusing and scary time for me. It established fear but resilience for what was to come.”

The “Lightning Video,” directed by Godfred Sedano with co-direction from Orion Sun, presents a shadowy, solitary performance in an empty makeshift nightclub. The music and visuals combined make a compelling introduction. Check it out below.

Hold Space For Me is out 3/27 on Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.