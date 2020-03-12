Stream Jay Electronica’s Debut Album A Written Testimony

Over a decade ago, New Orleans rapper Jay Electronica made a huge splash with “Exhibit C.” He’s been part of enough songs since then to establish a fanbase, but he’s never released an album, despite several false starts over the years. He even once said that he never made one because albums are a “false concept.” But last month, Jay Electronica announced that he had finally completed his debut album. It’s called A Written Testimony.

He worked closely on the album with Jay-Z — he has verses on most of the songs — and it features contributions from Travis Scott, The-Dream, James Blake, and Khruangbin, and production credits from Hit-Boy, the Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, No I.D., Young Guru, and AraabMuzik. Samples used include Rihanna, Vashti Bunyan, Brian Eno, Allen Toussaint, and Robert Fripp.

When Jay Electronica announced the album, via his relatively inactive Twitter account, he said that he recorded it over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from 12/26, and that it would be released in another 40 days. That Biblical parallel timeline has tightened up a little bit, and it’s now coming out tonight. It was originally supposed to debut at a series of live TIDAL-sponsored listening sessions in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York tonight (3/12), but those were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Jay Electronica went live on his YouTube a little after 11PM EDT to debut the album in lieu of the planned listening parties. He streamed it directly from the studio. That ended around 12:20AM.

It’s now available on most streaming services, including Apple Music and Tidal. Listen to it below.