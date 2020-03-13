Way back in 2002, Three One G Records released a tribute compilation album called Dynamite With A Laserbeam: Queen As Heard Through The Meat Grinder Of Three One G. And now, as BrooklynVegan reports, the label is following it up with a sequel of sorts: Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through the Meat Grinder Of Three One G.

As the title suggests, Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through the Meat Grinder Of Three One G is a Cramps tribute album featuring covers from the likes of Metz, Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, and more. And today, Zeus! and Mike Patton are sharing their cover of “Human Fly.” Listen to that and check out Metz’s recently released “Call Of The Wighat” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Child Bite – “TV Set”

02 Metz “Call Of The Wighat”

03 Secret Fun Club – “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” (Feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller)

04 Chelsea Wolfe – “Sheena’s In A Goth Gang”

05 Sonido de la Frontera – “Zombie Dance”

06 Qui – “New Kind Of Kick”

07 Zeus! “Human Fly” (Feat. Mike Patton)

08 Retox – “Garbageman”

09 Magic Witch Cookbox 0 “People Ain’t No Good”

10 Microwaves – “Don’t Eat Stuff Off The Sidewalk”

11 Daughters – “What’s Inside A Girl”

12 Panicker – “I’m Cramped”

Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through the Meat Grinder Of Three One G is out 5/1 on Three One G.