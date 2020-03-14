Jason Isbell – “Hello In There” (John Prine Cover)

Jason Isbell and Sharon Van Etten are among the artists that contributed to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Music Moments charity compilation album. Isbell chose to cover John Prine’s “Hello In There” with some help from his wife, fellow singer-songwriter and fiddle player Amanda Shires, while Van Etten took on Lucinda Williams’ “If My Love Could Kill.”

“I think ‘Hello In There’ is pretty perfect as far as songs go, you know?” Isbell explained in a behind-the-scenes video. “John Prine’s one of my favorite songwriters in the world. John wrote it when he was in his early 20s, which to me is unthinkable because the song has so much wisdom.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes videos and listen to Isbell and Van Etten’s covers below.