Mac McCaughan – “SportsChannel8: The Theme Song”

Superchunk frontman and Merge Records founder Mac McCaughan has recorded a theme song for North Carolina’s Sports Channel 8 radio show. As he explains on Bandcamp:

I love sports, I clearly love music (despite album titles to the contrary), so when when local sports radio “personalities” Ben Swain and Hayes Permar asked me to record the theme song for their new radio show Sports Channel 8, I knew my moment had arrived to unite two worlds. The song has graced our local airwaves since and to my delight has been performed by the Florida State Pep Band at ACC basketball games as well. With the cessation of all sports at the moment, you will have to envision the 110% being given by your favorite team as you listen.

“SportsChannel8: The Theme Song” sounds more or less how you’d imagine a radio theme song about sports written by Mac McCaughan to sound. It is very fun and very catchy, and you can hear it below.