Counterparts frontman Brendan Murphy has another band, a sort of heavy-hardcore supergroup called End. He’s in End with Fit For An Autopsy guitarist Will Putney, who’s been producing records for bands like Knocked Loose and Vein in recent years, and with members of bands like Shai Hulud, Misery Signals, and Reign Supreme. In 2017, End released From The Unforgiving Arms Of God, a debut EP that felt like a kick in the gut. Later this year, they’ll follow it up with their first full-length album Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face. The band just dropped the first song from the album, and it is nasty.

End’s new single “Pariah” is a brutal piece of work. End’s sound, I’d argue, is more raw than the metal-leaning stuff that most of the members’ other bands play. There’s an apocalyptic crust-punk intensity running through it, though it’s still rigorously produced. (There’s also plenty of metal in there, still.) “Pariah” has a whole lot of urgency, and it’s getting me pretty fired up for an album that already would’ve been a must-listen.

If you’re in the mood to smash panes of glass over your face this morning, then “Pariah” is what you should listen to while you’re doing it. Check it out below.

Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face is out 6/5 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.