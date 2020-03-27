Brutus – “Sand”

A year ago this weekend, the Belgian post-metal band Brutus released their fearsome sophomore album, Nest, which we named Album Of The Week at the time and would end up on our Best Albums Of 2019 list at the end of the year.

To mark the anniversary, the band is sharing a new song, “Sand,” a beautifully melodic and atmospheric slow-burn. “I would never let you just go down like that/ This isn’t something that could last,” Stefanie Mannaerts howls at the beginning. “All this stuff I thought and now you dare to ask it back/ You are a dying star to us.”

The video features footage from their last live show before the pandemic, which took place in Ghent. “If we want to share awesome moments like these again in the near future, we all need to be responsible concerning the COVID-19 virus measures and stay home,” the band said in a statement.

“Sand” is out now via Sargent House.