Bob Dylan – “Murder Most Foul”

Bob Dylan has released a new 17-minute song called “Murder Most Foul.” It’s about the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the era it happened in, which naturally Dylan was a part of. A photo of Kennedy is on the single artwork.

Dylan’s most recent album of original songs was 2012’s Tempest. That too included an extended track ruminating on a historical event — the 13-minute title track was about the sinking of the Titanic. Since that album, Dylan has released a trio of albums where he sang standards, most recently on 2017’s Triplicate.

In a tweet, Dylan had this to say:

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylan

Listen to “Murder Most Foul” below.