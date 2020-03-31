Lido Pimienta – “Te Queria”

Colombian-Canadian musician Lido Pimienta is her releasing her new album Miss Colombia, the follow-up to her Polaris Prize-winning 2016 debut La Papessa, in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard early songs “No Pude,” “Eso Que Tu Haces,” and “Nada” featuring Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet, and now she’s sharing another. “Te Queria” is a languid groove that surrounds Pimienta’s voice with curlicues of steel drums and woodwinds, and you can listen to it below.

Miss Colombia is out 4/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.