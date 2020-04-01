Katie Dey – “Taxi Ride” (Tori Amos Cover)

A couple years ago, Katie Dey went on a spree of posting some really great covers of songs by artists like Blonde Redhead, Portishead, the Notwist, and more. She’s done a lot since then: released a whole new album of her own, last year’s solipsisters, and worked on albums alongside Black Dresses’ Devi McCallion and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq.

But today she’s returned with a new cover, and hopefully there are more to come! It’s great to hear her twist on things. This time, she’s taken on Tori Amos’ “Taxi Ride,” a track off Amos’ 2002 album Scarlet’s Walk. Amos wrote the song partially about celebrity make-up artist Kevyn Aucoin, who died in 2002. Listen to it below.