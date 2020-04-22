Helado Negro – “I Fell In Love” (Feat. Xenia Rubinos)

Last year, Roberto Carlos Lange released his sixth album as Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile. It was perhaps his best yet, and it bumped Lange’s project up to a new level of acclaim and recognition. Today, he’s sharing his first new song since that album came out. It’s called “I Fell In Love” and it features Xenia Rubinos, who put out a pair of new tracks on her own last fall.

“It’s a song about love! It’s about all the ways we feel and the complicated things we do to try to understand this feeling,” Lange said in a statement about the track. “‘Spaceship shaped words fly through your world unheard’ is a lyric that describes how alien the feeling can be and how hard we make it to be known. It’s not simple – it’s too complex to ever say ‘love is like this.’ Movies and songs always get it wrong. Maybe we are wrong too but I know the love I have.”

The song is being released as part of Adult Swim’s singles series. Listen below.