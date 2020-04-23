Charli XCX – “Claws”

Charli XCX has shared a new single from her quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now. The song is called “Claws,” a name that she settled on with help from her fans, who have been weighing in on every update from her new album as she makes it The track was produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, with additional input from the project’s executive producers BJ Burton and A. G. Cook.

Earlier this week, we talked to Charli XCX about how she was handling her in-the-works quarantine album. “I’ve always been spontaneous with the way I write, but being so spontaneous with the way I release things, and putting ideas and lyrics out and asking for feedback, that definitely feels like a new skill I’ve learned.”

Listen to “Claws” below.

Yesterday, Charli hosted another Zoom meeting and was joined by Paris Halton, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinncok, and Gia Gunn.