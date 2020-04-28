Painted Zeros – “Break”

In about a month’s time, Painted Zeroes — the project of the Brooklyn-based musician Katie Lau — are releasing a new album, When You Found Forever, the follow-up to 2015’s Floriography. We heard one song from it, “Commuter Rage,” last month, and today we’re getting another one, “Break,” a gorgeous swirl of guitars and muted disappointment and misplaced anger. “I always felt I loved you more than you returned/ A lesson learned/ I always hoped that one day it would be my turn to give the hurt,” Lau sings, the song breaking out into squalling guitars and pounding drums. Check it out below.

When You Found Forever is out 5/29 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.