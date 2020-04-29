Stream serpentwithfeet’s New Apparition EP

Josiah Wise started off his career as serpentwithfeet back in 2016 with an EP, blisters, and now, following a full-length album and a ton of big-name collaborations, he’s returned to the shortened format with another EP. This new one is called Apparition, and it was preceded by the single “A Comma” about a month ago.

The EP contains two more tracks: “A Hill,” which has Wise reconciling with himself that “I’m better now” in a ghostly whisper, and “Psychic,” a beguiling love story filled with premonition. “I think I fell in love with a psychic/ He sees my future and he sees me/ Maybe we’re meant to be,” he sings. Wise worked on the EP with producer Wayne Bennett, who has worked with Janelle Monae and Twin Shadow in the past.

Listen to the Apparition EP below.

<a href="http://serpentwithfeet.bandcamp.com/album/apparition-ep" target="_blank">Apparition EP by serpentwithfeet</a>

The Apparition EP is out now via Secretly Canadian.