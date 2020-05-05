Marilyn Manson & Brandi Carlile Are Planning A “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” Duet

Apparently, Marilyn Manson wants to cover Judy Garland with Brandi Carlile. “Marilyn Manson wants to record ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ with me. He’s been texting me about it,” Carlile told Zane Lowe during a new interview on Apple Music. “I did a show where I did all of Blue, by Joni Mitchell, at Disney Hall in LA. He came, and he cried so hard. He had all his makeup down his face, and turns out he’s the biggest Joni Mitchell fan on the face of the planet.”

Manson isn’t the only artist that Carlile has connected with over Joni Mitchell, either. “I’ve been doing these jams, these music moments with Joni over at her house,” she revealed. “We get people together in the living room and around the instruments and we eat dinner and Joni drinks her Pinot Grigio. She likes Santa Margarita Pino Grigio. Headache wine. Yeah, she is a boss. We drink wine and we do music and, man, we had the best one in the plans.”

“Elton John, James Blake, Joni, Mavis Staples. Lucius. We all got together just the two days before,” Carlile said. “Everybody just called each other and we said, probably should cancel. It was just as this was all unfolding. I want to say it was like March 15th. Joni was like, ‘No!’ We all just went, “We can’t. We cannot bring this into your house.” But I’m blessed to have had it happened the times that I’ve had it happened and I know it’ll happen again.”

“The first one I put together was me and Hozier and Herbie Hancock and Chaka Khan came. Joni brought them,” Carlile continued. “Then the next one was, I had Sam Smith, Reuben James, who’s Joni’s current favorite piano player. Then the next one was Bonnie Raitt. And then the next one was Bonnie Raitt again. Then the next one was Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Ellen DeGeneres, who’s a better singer than you’d think. Then the next one was a Bonnie again. Then Elton and Bonnie. Then this last one was supposed to be Elton and James and Mavis.”

“We sit around in this circle,” Carlile explained. It was all Joni’s idea. I wound up at dinner with her. She didn’t like me or know me or have any feelings about me whatsoever, but we just got to talking and she was explaining that she isn’t sad that she doesn’t play music anymore. But she said that there isn’t music in her house with all these old instruments and these dulcimers and these great guitars and this stunning, life-changing piano. She said, ‘Can you bring some friends over and I’ll invite some friends over and we’ll jam?’ That’s been happening for about a year now, once a month…Every month. And Joni sings. She sings jazz songs.”