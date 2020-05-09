Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Bob Dylan doesn’t tweet about just anyone. Bob Dylan probably doesn’t tweet at all, really — he definitely doesn’t run his official Twitter account himself. But today, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard died. And, of course, Bob Dylan himself tweeted about him in tribute.

Robert Zimmerman, Hibbing High School Class Of 1959, wrote in his yearbook that his goal was “to join Little Richard.” A couple years earlier, The Star Tribune reorts, he gave his first-ever public performance at a talent show at his school’s auditorium. As the story goes, he sang Little Richard’s “Jenny, Jenny, Jenny” and “True Fine Mama” so loudly that the principal pulled the curtain on him and his band early.

Tags: Bob Dylan, Little Richard