Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Bob Dylan doesn’t tweet about just anyone. Bob Dylan probably doesn’t tweet at all, really — he definitely doesn’t run his official Twitter account himself. But today, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard died. And, of course, Bob Dylan himself tweeted about him in tribute.

I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

I played some shows with him in Europe in the early nineties and got to hang out in his dressing room a lot. He was always generous, kind and humble. And still dynamite as a performer and a musician and you could still learn plenty from him. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

In his presence he was always the same Little Richard that I first heard and was awed by growing up and I always was the same little boy. Of course he’ll live forever. But it’s like a part of your life is gone. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

Robert Zimmerman, Hibbing High School Class Of 1959, wrote in his yearbook that his goal was “to join Little Richard.” A couple years earlier, The Star Tribune reorts, he gave his first-ever public performance at a talent show at his school’s auditorium. As the story goes, he sang Little Richard’s “Jenny, Jenny, Jenny” and “True Fine Mama” so loudly that the principal pulled the curtain on him and his band early.