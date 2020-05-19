Sting has released a new version of “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” for these socially distant times. An official remix of the song by Grammy-winning producer Dave Audé has popped up online. It turns the Police song into a thumping dance track, and it sounds like Sting might have even re-recorded his vocals for this version. It’s still about an icky teacher-student relationship, but now it’s easier to bop along to while washing your hands! Thanks, Sting.

It’s not the first time that “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” has been remade. After already being a hit when it was released in 1980, the band re-recorded it in 1986 with a slower tempo as part of their aborted reunion album sessions.

Check out the new remix of it below.