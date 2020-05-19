박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Like this”

박혜진 Park Hye Jin is a rapper, singer, DJ, and producer from Seoul. Now based in LA, she attracted some well-deserved attention in 2018 for IF U WANT IT, her promising debut EP of dreamy house and techno, and she’s getting ready to follow it up with another EP called How can I.

Recorded while she was traveling across Europe, North America, and Australia over the course of 2019, How can I arrives next month. And first single “Like this” is an excellent bit of hazy electronic music, with 박혜진 Park Hye Jin softly half-singing over its gentle yet insistent thump. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Like this”

02 “Can you”

03 “How can I”

04 “NO”

05 “How come”

06 “Beautiful”

How can I is out 6/26 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.