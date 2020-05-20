Julianna Barwick – “Inspirit”

The spectral electronic musician Julianna Barwick hasn’t released a proper album since 2016’s Will, but the last few years have been peppered with new material from her. Last December, she released a song cycle that used artificial intelligence to reflect the environment based around the times of day, and she’s also been involved with tracks by Mary Lattimore, Steve Hauschildt, and North Americans.

Today, Barwick is announcing a new album called Healing Is A Miracle, which is out in July. It includes contributions from Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, Nosaj Thing, and Mary Lattimore. The first song was inspired by a gift of proper studio monitors from Jónsi and Alex Somers, which helped open up Barwick’s sound. “The first song I remember making with those was the first song on the album, ‘Inspirit,'” she said in a press release. “When I added the bass I really felt it in my body, you know, in a way you just wouldn’t with headphones… it was kind of euphoric and fun. I got really excited about making the record in that moment, and I think that really had an impact on the sounds I ended up making.”

That’s the song she’s sharing to kick off the album rollout. “Inspirit” is meditative and reverential, a layered buildup of Barwick’s taffy-like vocal loops that build to a vibrant conclusion. Watch a video, which was shot in Iceland, for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Inspirit”

02 “Oh, Memory” (Feat. Mary Lattimore)

03 “Healing Is A Miracle”

04 “In Light” (Feat. Jónsi)

05 “Safe”

06 “Flowers”

07 “Wishing Well”

08 “Nod” (Feat. Nosaj Thing)

Healing Is A Miracle is out 7/10 via Ninja Tune.