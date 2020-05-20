Sia Reveals She Adopted Two 18-Year-Old Boys, Shares New Song “Together”

Sia has some news! In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up yesterday, the Australian pop singer revealed that she adopted two sons last year. “They were 18. They’re both 19 years old now,” she said. “They were aging out of the foster care system. And I love them.”

And that’s not the only Sia news of the day. She’s also shared a new song called “Together” from the upcoming film Music. Directed by Sia herself, the movie is a musical starring Sia favorite Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teenager and Kate Hudson as her sister and caretaker. Listen to “Together” below.