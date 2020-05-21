It’s now been more than three years since Fyre Fest, perhaps the greatest moment in the history of internet schadenfreude. (Last month, Andy King, breakout star of the Netflix Fyre documentary, marked the anniversary by hosting an online music festival.) A year after the festival, two of the people who bought tickets to the notorious clusterfuck won $5 million in a lawsuit against the organizers. But the lawsuits haven’t stopped flying, and now Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 to the festival’s creditors.

While promoting the festival, organizer Billy McFarland, currently in prison on wire fraud charges and seeking early release over coronavirus concerns, hired several supermodels, including Jenner. Jenner was paid $275,000 to promote Fyre Fest on her Instagram account. Now The Wall Street Journal reports that Jenner has agreed to pay one third of that money.

Last year, Gregory Messer, the man in charge of recovering the money and assets owed to Fyre Fest’s business partners, filed a lawsuit against Jenner in US Bankruptcy court. As Variety reported, Messer also sued Emily Ratajkowski, one of the other models who promoted Fyre Fest, as well as artists like Blink-182 and the agencies that work with artists that were booked for the festival, alleging fraud. Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 in an out-of-court settlement, though a judge has not yet signed off on the terms of the settlement.