Nasty Cherry – “I Am King” (Prod. Dylan Brady)

Speaking of exciting new pop music influenced by Sleigh Bells: This new Nasty Cherry song is sick!

The LA pop-rockers are signed to Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom imprint. Charli worked with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady on a track from her new quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now, and he’s once again behind the boards for “I Am King,” the latest single from Nasty Cherry’s upcoming EP Season 2.

It’s a blown-out guitar ripper and a softspoken pop song all at once, and it seems to be about the glories of masturbation: “I’m addicted, hooked on it, when I touch myself,” Gabi Bechtel sings after pronouncing herself the only true king of her own castle — but maybe not, given the subject matter, the master of her domain. Consider this the sound of charred sugar.

Listen below.

Season 2 is out 6/19 via Atlantic/Vroom Vroom.