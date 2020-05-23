Brockhampton – “I.F.L,” “downside” (Feat. Ryan Beatty), & “baby bull”

Brockhampton apparently have a whole new album done. But while they’re in quarantine, the rap boy band crew are debuting new non-album tracks every Friday on their semi-secret Twitch livestream Technical Difficulties Radio. Last week, we got “M.O.B.” and “twisted”; the week before that, we got “Things Can’t Stay The Same” and “N.S.T.” All of those previous tracks have now been removed from YouTube.

Last night, Brockhampton shared three new tracks: “I.F.L,” “downside,” and “baby bull.” “I.F.L,” which stands for “I Feel Like,” features Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, and some ad-libs from the previously-missing Joba. “downside” is just Matt Champion and frequent Brockhampton collaborator Ryan Beatty. And “baby bull” has Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Joba, bearface, and producer Jabari Manwa, who’s been expanding into a vocalist on these Technical Difficulties songs. Stream them all below.