Kate NV – “Plans”

For the better part of the last decade, the Moscow-based artist Kate Shilonosova has been releasing experimental pop music as Kate NV. Next month, she’s releasing a new album called Room For The Moon — the follow-up to 2018’s instrumental для FOR — and today she’s putting out its latest single, “Plans,” a wiry and roiling song featuring an insistent bassline and some spacey synths that lulls you into a dream.

“The song is about plans and the absurdity of the events surrounding us. It is about how everything constantly collapses and changes, that nothing is really clear and that it is impossible to plan everything,” she said in a statement. “It was written before the pandemic and economic crisis, and turned out to be as relevant as ever now. It may sound like the meaning is harsh, but the song itself is very funny and sarcastic and it is more about still having fun while there is a complete disaster around us.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Room For The Moon is out 6/12 via RVNG Intl. Pre-order it here.