Mal Devisa – “Raw As The Hands Of The Sun”

What we’ve heard from Deja Carr’s Mal Devisa project has been sporadic but immensely satisfying. Her last album, Shade And The Little Creature, came out in 2018 with little advance fanfare. Today, she’s put out a new track, the slinking and moody “Raw As The Hands Of The Sun.” “I’m okay with you never asking if I’m okay,” she repeats on it, her voice hypnotic and arresting.

Here’s what Carr had to say about the song:

I wrote this song the other day. It’s a bit rough but i hope its digable. I hope I’ve expressed before how much gratitude i have for each and every one of you. Without you, I’d be a sad-gyal venting to the wall and some semi-alive plants. I hope all of you are okay, and safe, and warm and well fed. Keep your eyes and ears open these days, as we should. Shout out to the people who are overcoming obstacles daily, knowingly and unknowingly. We are the future. much love

Listen below.

<a href="http://maldevisa.bandcamp.com/track/raw-as-the-hands-of-the-sun" target="_blank">Raw as the hands of the sun by Mal Devisa</a>

“Raw As The Hands Of The Sun” is out now.