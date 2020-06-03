The members of the straight-edge metallic hardcore band Rain Of Salvation come from up and down the East Coast — Long Island, Delaware, Connecticut — and they also play in groups like Typecaste and Atonement. Today, Rain Of Salvation have followed up their 2019 debut EP A War Outside And Within with a crushing new three-song release called In Times Of Desperation. Lyrically, the EP is all about personal apocalypse, about losing someone close to you. The title isn’t about what’s happening in the world at this moment. But holy shit, does it ever fit.

On Twitter, Rain Of Salvation explain that they’d planned the release of In Times Of Desperation months in advance, that they didn’t mean to put it into the world in the midst of a national crisis over police violence. (They’d previously shared opening track “The Sound Of Triumph.”) The band says that they tried to get the EP removed from streaming services. But the EP still came out today, so Rain Of Salvation are pledging to donate all proceeds to anti-racist organizations:

All revenue made from this record will be donated to The Liberty Fund, Reclaim The Block and the Louisville Bail Fund, we implore all of our fans to take a second out of their day and fully educate themselves on what has been going on in the world right now. We urge you to donate, protest and use your voice to fight against injustice. Black Lives Matter.

The release date may have been accidental, but some of us may really appreciate having some hard, crushing world-destruction music right about now. This EP stomps ass, and it absolutely does the trick. Stream it below.

<a href="http://rainofsalvation.bandcamp.com/album/in-times-of-desperation" target="_blank">In Times of Desperation by Rain of Salvation</a>

The self-released In Times Of Desperation EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.