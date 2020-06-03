Phoebe Bridgers – “First Day Of My Life” (Bright Eyes Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers is a close friend and collaborator of Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst. When they went on tour last year in support of their Better Oblivion Community Center album, they played each other’s songs onstage together. And now, a couple of months after covering Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)” and a couple of weeks ahead of the release of her sophomore full-length Punisher, Bridgers has shared a new cover of Bright Eyes’ 2005 classic “First Day Of My Life” for Deezer’s Home Sessions. Listen to her gorgeous take on it below.

Tomorrow (June 4) all profits from the merch store (including album pre-orders) will go to @bailproject.

This livestream will be a fundraiser for them as well. https://t.co/wrQTIwlOIx — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 3, 2020