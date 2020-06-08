The Delaware hardcore wreckers Year Of The Knife were supposed to be one of the openers on Code Orange’s spring tour. When that tour was canceled, YOTK did like Code Orange and debuted a bunch of new songs in an audience-free livestream. Year Of The Knife have been around since 2015, and last year, they released the full-length Ultimate Aggression, a compilation of their previously-released EPs. But Year Of The Knife haven’t yet released an album, and that’ll change this summer.

Today, Year Of The Knife announced the impending release of their official debut LP Internal Incarceration. They recorded it with Kurt Ballou, the Converge guitarist and great heavy-music producer. First single “Virtual Narcotic” is a feral, pummeling rage-out about being addicted to the constant flow of information: “We are the walking deeeeaaad!” It sounds like a leaf-blower smacking you in the neck, and it’s over in less than two minutes. Listen below.

Year Of The Knife also shared a newly re-recorded song called “Sick Statistic,” which they previously released on a tour compilation last year. It’s a fast, brutal stomp about opioid addiction. (Year Of The Knife are straight-edge.) Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Time”

02 “Virtual Narcotic”

03 “Stay Away”

04 “Manipulation Artist”

05 “Final Tears”

06 “Internal Incarceration”

07 “Premonitions Of You”

08 “Though The Eyes”

09 “Sick Statistic”

10 “Eviction”

11 “Nothing To Nobody”

12 “Get It Out”

13 “DDM”

Internal Incarceration is out 8/07 on Pure Noise Records.