Fontaines D.C. – “I Don’t Belong”

Early in 2019 Dublin post-punk snarlers Fontaines D.C. came out with their mean, intense debut album Dogrel and impressed a whole lot of people. During this bleak-ass summer, Fontaines D.C. will return to follow Dogrel up, a mere year and a half later, with their sophomore album A Hero’s Death. Last month, they shared that LP’s title track. Today, they’ve dropped a second song.

“I Don’t Belong,” the opening track from A Hero’s Death, isn’t exactly a huge departure for Fontaines D.C., but it’s not one of their adrenal rippers. Instead, it’s a dark and contemplative number about being outside of things: “I don’t belong to anyone/ I don’t wanna belong to anyone.” “I Don’t Belong” sounds a bit like what might’ve happened if Nick Cave had somehow been the frontman for the Fall. Check it out below.

A Hero’s Death is out 7/31 on Partisan Records.