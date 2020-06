Bibio’s last album, last year’s Ribbons, found the genre-hopping UK producer leaning into the pastoral British folk side of his sound. And this week, he’s following it up with Sleep On The Wing, a mostly instrumental album that covers similar aesthetic ground. We’ve already heard the title track, and now we’re getting a string-adorned acoustic reverie called “Oakmoss.” Listen to it below.

Sleep On The Wing is out 6/12 via Warp. Pre-order it here.