Kamaiyah – “Black Excellence”

Kamaiyah is not messing around this year. Back in February, she released her long-awaited album Got It Made. (We named it Album Of The Week.) That was a great, underrated release, and it would’ve certainly been an impressive enough mark to leave on 2020. But since then, Kamaiyah’s started churning out (seemingly?) standalone singles. First there was “Go Crazy” in late May, and then “Extravagant” just a week later. And now, she’s back with another one.

Earlier this week, Kamaiyah began teasing “Black Excellence” on Twitter and now it’s here. Like her other recent singles, “Black Excellence” finds Kamaiyah in her usual lane — her easy charisma above warm old-school West Coast production. And, of course, Kamaiyah sounds great in that zone. “I’m black excellence, bitch/ Check my melanin,” she raps in the chorus. It’s another great installment in Kamaiyah’s 2020 run thus far, and if this all turns out to be building up to another album this summer, that wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.

“Black Excellence” is also supposed to get a video sometime today, but that doesn’t seem to be out there yet. For now, check the song out below.