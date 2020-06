In 2017, legendary alt-rock producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig formed a new band with Soundtrack Of Our Lives’ Ebbot Lundberg, Bristol producer Andy Jenks, and DJ James Grillo. That band, 5 Billion In Diamonds, released their self-titled debut album that same year. And now they seem to be coming back for LP2, as they’ve just released a brief but catchy electronic-tinged psych-rock single called “Divine Accidents.” Listen to it below.