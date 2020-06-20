Grateful Dead Deodorant Announced

Have you ever wanted to smell just a little bit more like a Deadhead? Just in time for Father’s Day, the Grateful Dead are teaming up with North Coast Organics to announce an official Grateful Dead-branded line of USDA-certified organic deodorant. The collaboration includes five scents — Skull & Roses (lavender + rose), Sunshine (blood orange + bergamot), Workingman’s (cedarwood + juniper), Timber (douglas fir + sage), and Unscented — all handmade in small batches using vegan, edible ingredients.

“I have been a Dead Head since 1999,” says North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin. “The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture. The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility. We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music.”

“Along with our love of the music, Dead Heads also often identify themselves as socially and environmentally conscious, and with that awareness is a love of the world around us, and the desire to help protect it,” adds David Lemieux, the band’s legacy manager and archivist. “That goes for ourselves as well. As much as it’s important to be mindful of what we put into our bodies, it’s also essential to be aware of what we put onto our bodies. We’re so happy that a company like North Coast Organics exists, as they share our love of organic, healthful products for the body. Ethical and kind, North Coast Organics lives and functions as we do, with an awareness that the future’s here, we are it, and we need to take care of the planet and ourselves.”

You can buy some Grateful Dead deodorant here.