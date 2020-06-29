Stream No Home’s New Album Fucking Hell

No Home is the project of a London-based musician who goes by Charlie Valentine. They have a couple short-form releases to their name so far, including last year’s hello, this is exploitation and 2017’s Self Preservation. Last week, they put out a new full-length album called Fucking Hell, an impressive lo-fi collection of droning and skeletal songs that spill open with confessions.

No Home’s music sounds like it’s always in mid-thought, loping compositions that feel like a way to process pain and anxiety. The songs are filled with staticky, hypnotic beats and fuzzy guitars and a constant simmering tension. Sometimes they laugh at that pain, other times they’re confrontationally direct. A mission statement of sorts comes early, on a song fittingly titled “I Couldn’t Cry Before I Wrote EPs”: “Therapy is too expensive, so I’ll have to sing along.”

“technically, this is the younger sibling of ‘hello, this is exploitation’ that i finished and i just sat on for a very long time. i wanted to find somewhere to release it but never did,” No Home wrote in a message on their Bandcamp page. “it’s about life and death, playing the devil and feeling one inch of love.”

Fucking Hell sounds like banging around the walls of someone’s mind. That ends up being occasionally gorgeous, as Valentine’s voice smoothly delivers their own fears with a numbing allure, but just as often it’s haunting and unsettling. Either way, it’s never anything less than compelling. Check it out below.

<a href="http://nohome.bandcamp.com/album/fucking-hell-2" target="_blank">Fucking Hell by No Home</a>

Fucking Hell is out now.