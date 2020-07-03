Erstwhile Friends singer Samantha Urbani released her “Made In Love” single last fall, and today she’s back with one hell of a remix. The misty, bass-popping pop-R&B throwback already sounded like a party, but its new megamix truly lives up to that designation.

“Made In Love” already featured an impressive array of contributors including Twin Shadow on bass, Pegasus Warning on drums, and legendary Sade collaborator Stuart Matthewson on sax, with a cowrite from longtime Urbani associate Sasha Desree and production from Nick Weiss of Teengirl Fantasy. On the megamix, the guestlist expands to include indie oddball Mac DeMarco and actress-singer Zoë Kravitz, recently of Hulu’s High Fidelity reboot.

The resulting track is just glorious, and it’s out for a good cause. Bandcamp is once again waiving its share of sales today, and many artists are redirecting their profits to charities. That includes Urbani, who is channeling 100% of the “Made In Love” megamix funds to a quartet of nonprofits: the Twin Cities Recovery Project, Black Girls Code, Autistic People Of Color Fund, and House Of GG.

A four-track “Made In Love” EP is up for sale at Bandcamp today with the original track, the megamix, an instrumental, and an a cappella version. Hear the megamix below.