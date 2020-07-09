Arcade Fire Members Will Butler & Jeremy Gara Announce Solo Albums

Arcade Fire have been working on a new album under quarantine, but in the meantime two members of the band are releasing albums of their own. Multi-instrumentalist Will Butler and drummer Jeremy Gara (pictured) both announced new projects this week, both with September release dates.

Butler will follow up his 2015 solo debut Policy (which yielded a memorable music video starring Emma Stone) in September with a new LP called Generations on Merge. He recently shared a trailer featuring a snippet of a new song called “I Don’t Know What I Don’t Know.” No further details are available at the moment. Butler is also playing a virtual benefit show tonight supporting candidates for the state legislature in Arizona.

As for Gara, he’ll drop Passerine Finale via Geoff Barrow’s Invada label on 9/11. It’s a collection of eight noise and drone instrumentals, “improvised and chiseled at.” Our first preview is “Wraith,” out today. Check it out below along with Butler’s Generations trailer.

Passerine Finale is out 9/11 on Invada Records. Generations is out sometime in September on Merge.