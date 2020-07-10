Into It. Over It. – “Living Up To Let You Down”

Evan Thomas Weiss will return this fall with his first new Into It. Over It. album in four years. The Chicago emo mainstay has not been entirely quiet lately, releasing music with projects like Pet Symmetry, but the upcoming Figures will be his main project’s first proper LP since 2016’s Standards. It’s introduced today with lead single “Living Up To Let You Down.”

The song is about a stint in Nashville reconnecting with an old friend in 2017, a phase Weiss says “quite honestly may have saved my life.” (They even got matching tattoos.) Regarding the album as a whole, he says, “It’s about trying to make peace with poor decisions that I’ve made, and how I can try to reconcile as much as I can, and what I can’t reconcile, how I’m going to cope with that moving forward, and what I can do to be better to the people around me.” He may be referring to initially brushing off misconduct allegations against his former manager; the subsequent reckoning seems to have informed his new songs.

“Living Up To Let You Down” is available to listen below, where you’ll also find the Figures tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “They Built Our Bench Again In Palmer Square”

02 “Living Up To Let You Down”

03 “Hollow Halos”

04 “Perfect Penmanship”

05 “Courtesy Greetings”

06 “Breathing Patterns”

07 “A Left Turn At Best Intentions”

08 “Brushstrokes”

09 “We Prefer Indoors”

10 “Dressing Down // Addressing You”

11 “A Lyric In My Head I Haven’t Thought Of Yet”

12 “A Light In The Trees”

Figures is out 9/18 on Triple Crown/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.