Tkay Maidza – “Don’t Call Again” (Feat. Kari Faux)

Australian rapper and singer Tkay Maidza announced her signing to venerable US indie label 4AD two months ago with the casually excellent club-rap banger “Shook.” Today she shares a new song and details on her first EP for her new label home.

Next month Maidza will release an eight-song collection called Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2. It includes “Shook” plus last year’s JPEGMAFIA collab “Awake.” Also on the tracklist is “Don’t Call Again,” Maidza’s new track with Kari Faux out today. It finds Maidza toggling over into singing mode over squelching, sweltering funk production, plus some hard bars from Faux. Maidza offered this statement on the song:

“Don’t Call Again” is the conversation I wish I could have had in my relationships over the past few years (both romantic and non-romantic). Standing up for yourself can be tough when you’re so close to something. When we completed the track I always felt Kari would be perfect for it because she keeps it so real when she’s talking relationships. Glad we got to do a track together mid pandemic.

Watch the “Don’t Call Again” video, directed by Maidza and Jordan Kirk, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Flowers”

02 “24k”

03 “Shook”

04 “Awake” (Feat. JPEGMAFIA)

05 “Grasshopper”

06 “You Sad”

07 “PB Jam”

08 “Don’t Call Again” (Feat. Kari Faux)

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 is out 8/7 on 4AD. Pre-order or pre-save it here.